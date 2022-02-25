Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives investigating Feb. 18 death of Lynnwood man in Marysville

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that its major crimes unit detectives are investigating a Feb. 18 incident in Marysville that left a Lynnwood man dead and a Stanwood man with multiple stab wounds.

According to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe, deputies responded around 8:30 p.m. Feb. 18 to reports of a stabbing at a hotel in the 6300 block of 33rd Avenue Northeast. Deputies located a 62-year-old Stanwood man with multiple stab wounds to his torso. The victim, who had life-threatening injuries, was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect, a 57-year-old Lynnwood man, was found unconscious in the hotel hallway. “Deputies attempted lifesaving measures while aid units were responding to the scene,” O’Keefe said. “Aid crews took over CPR but were unable to revive the suspect. The 57-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

During the investigation, detectives learned the 57-year-old suspect was banging on the victim’s hotel room door. When the victim opened the door, the suspect began stabbing him. The fight moved into the hallway and the victim’s 43-year-old girlfriend became involved. The victim and his girlfriend disarmed the suspect and held him on the ground until law enforcement arrived.

At this time, it does not appear the parties are known to each other. Detectives are working to investigate what led up to the altercation. No arrests have been made.

Positive identification of the decedent, as well as cause and manner of death, will come from the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.