Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives seek missing Bothell man

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating 38-year-old Namig Bekirov of Bothell, who has not been heard from since Friday, June 7.

Namig’s 2017 silver Dodge truck with license plate #C66888K is also missing. The truck has a Monster Energy decal on the center rear window. Namig does not have a known history of mental health or substance abuse issues.

Family members are concerned because it is unusual for Namig to be out of contact for such a long period of time. Namig has brown hair, is 6’4” tall and weighs approximately 220 lbs.

Anyone with information about Namig or his whereabouts is asked to call 911.