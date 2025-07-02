Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office DUI stop leads to chase, ends in collision on 196th

A 33-year-old Marysville man suspected of DUI is in custody in Snohomish County Jail following a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office chase that resulted in a collision on 196th Street Southwest Tuesday night.

According to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Renee Cooper, deputies attempted to stop the driver after he failed to yield, leading to a pursuit and closure of 196th Street in all directions.

After attempted traffic stop just before 10 p.m., the vehicle proceeded southbound on I-5, then exiting onto 196th. The suspect then collided with an uninvolved vehicle in a T-bone collision at the intersection of 196th and Alderwood Mall Parkway. Five people were in the other vehicle, including two minors, Cooper said in a press release. Two people were in the suspect vehicle; the passenger was transported to Swedish Mill Creek Hospital with non-life-threatening issues.

The crash prompted the closure of 196th Street Southwest in all directions between 10:20 p.m. Tuesday and 2 a.m. Wednesday, the Lynnwood Police Department said in a Facebook post.

After being medically cleared by the hospital, the suspect was transported to Snohomish County Jail. He was booked for attempting to elude, driving under the influence of drugs, a second-degree count of driving while license suspended, five counts of reckless endangerment and a Department of Corrections felony warrant, per the sheriff’s office.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.