Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office investigating after Lynnwood woman shot in her home Tuesday

A 48-year-old man is in custody after a 43-year-old Lynnwood woman was shot in her home Tuesday morning.
According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies responded to a report of an assault with a weapon in 900 block of 210th Place Southwest in unincorporated Lynnwood around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect was reported to have forcibly entered a residence and exchanged gunfire with a resident. The suspect then fled the scene.
The woman, a resident of the home, was injured and transported by aid to Harborview Medical Center.
The Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force located the suspect in Shoreline and took him into custody. The suspect sustained injuries during the incident and was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. Upon release from the hospital, he is expected to be booked into the Snohomish County Jail for first-degree assault and first-degree burglary.
