Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office investigating after Lynnwood woman shot in her home Tuesday

A 48-year-old man is in custody after a 43-year-old Lynnwood woman was shot in her home Tuesday morning.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies responded to a report of an assault with a weapon in 900 block of 210th Place Southwest in unincorporated Lynnwood around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect was reported to have forcibly entered a residence and exchanged gunfire with a resident. The suspect then fled the scene.

The woman, a resident of the home, was injured and transported by aid to Harborview Medical Center.