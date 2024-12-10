Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office investigating drive-by shooting Tuesday in unincorporated Lynnwood

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a 41-year-old man in the 3800 block of 156th Street Southwest in unincorporated Lynnwood Tuesday.

According to sheriff’s office spokesperson Renee Cooper, South Precinct deputies responded to the scene around 8 a.m. Tuesday following a report of a man down, accompanied by the sound of gunfire. Deputies found a 41-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. The injury is non-life threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

“Currently, there are no known suspect(s) or suspect vehicle information,” Cooper wrote in an email, adding that deputies have located a vehicle and an apartment nearby “with visible bullet holes.” Deputies are processing the scene and collecting evidence, she said.