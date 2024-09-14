Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office investigating Friday drive-by shooting in Lynnwood area

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting Friday evening that injured a 52-year-old woman in the 14800 block of Highway 99 in unincorporated Lynnwood.

Deputies responded around 8 p.m. following reports of a shooting, the sheriff’s office said. Upon arrival, they located the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. Deputies rendered aid and the victim was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, deputies learned the victim was walking down the street near Bartell Drug with several other people, when a vehicle driving by fired multiple rounds, striking the victim once.

A shell casing was recovered from the scene. Multiple possible suspects were seen fleeing from the scene in an unknown vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 425-388-3845.