Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting reported near Martha Lake

This story has been updated with information from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that reportedly occurred Friday in unincorporated Lynnwood.

Around 3 p.m., deputies responded to reports of shots fired near 164th Street Southwest and Larch Way near Martha Lake. According to the sheriff’s office, a large police presence responded to the area.

Deputies said two juveniles victims were located at the scene and one had sustained a minor injury from a gunshot. Neither victim was transported by aid.

Witnesses said the suspect fled the scene wearing a grey Nike hoodie, light grey sweatpants and a black (COVID-19) face mask. A search is underway, the sheriff’s office said.