Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office investigating stabbing at mobile home park in unincorporated Lynnwood

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday at a mobile home park located in unincorporated Lynnwood.

Around 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to Serene Terrace Mobile Homes — located at the 14300 block of Admiralty Way — after an 80-year-old man who lives in the mobile park entered the business office and stabbed an employee multiple times, said spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe.

According to O’Keefe, the victim — a 61-year-old woman — sustained injuries to her leg, chest and hand. The suspect was stopped after a second woman intervened by hitting him with a shovel. O’Keefe said the victim was transported by emergency aid to Harborview Medical Center and is expected to survive. The suspect was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center for his injuries, she added.

The sheriff’s office’s major crimes unit (MCU) detectives are investigating the incident.

–By Cody Sexton