Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office: Lynnwood boy, 15, dies after accidental shooting

A 15-year-old Lynnwood boy died following what was described as an accidental shooting in the 2500 block of 204th Place Southwest Saturday afternoon, according to Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

According to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Rob Martin, deputies responded to a report of an accidental shooting just after 4 p.m. Saturday. “When they arrived they located a 15- year-old Lynnwood male with a gunshot wound,” Martin said. “Lifesaving measures were performed, but the victim died at the scene.”

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are investigating the incident, Martin said, adding that no further details are immediately available. “The scene is secure and there are no outstanding suspects,” he said.

Identification of the deceased, as well as cause and manner of death, will be confirmed by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.