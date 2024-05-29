Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office receives accreditation through WASPC

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it is officially an accredited law enforcement agency through the Washington State Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Association (WASPC).

Sheriff Susanna Johnson, Lieutenant Tom Morris and Deputy Jacob Holmes received the certification from the WASPC Executive Board on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday in Spokane, according to news release.

The purpose of law enforcement agency accreditation is to professionalize the law enforcement industry by providing a review process for agencies to be certified as operating under industry best practices and standards.

“It is an honor to receive this certification on behalf of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office who have worked hard this past year to better serve our community in a manner that assures we follow best practices and professional standards,” Johnson said. “In combination with our already accredited jail, we join a small group of Washington agencies that is accredited in both areas. Our office remains committed to increasing public trust and providing professional public safety services to all members of our community.”

The accreditation process is an eight-step process that takes place over the course of one year and ensures the Sheriff’s Office is in compliance with all requirements for WASPC accreditation.

The Sheriff’s Office passed a mock assessment in December 2023 and had a final on-site assessment and evaluation on March 29. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office received the official WASPC Accreditation Award from the Executive Board on May 22.