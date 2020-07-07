Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office requests help to locate missing 11-year-old girl

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 11-year-old Roxanne “Roxy” Taylor-Saavedra of Snohomish. She left her residence in the 7400 block of 60th Street Southeast without permission around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 5 and has not been seen since.

Roxy is 5’4” tall, weighs approximately 175 lbs, with brown eyes and short black hair. She was last seen wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt and grey shorts.

According to the sheriff’s office, Roxy has been known to go to residences in Seattle, Lynnwood and Sedro Woolley. She also frequents Fred Meyer in Snohomish.

Anyone with information about Roxy’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.