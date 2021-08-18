Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office seeking vehicle theft suspect who shot at deputy

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of opening fire at a deputy who was investigating a stolen vehicle located in unincorporated Lynnwood.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 14800 block of Highway 99. When a deputy attempted to contact a man associated with the vehicle, authorities say the suspect shot at the deputy, who returned fire.

Neither the deputy nor the suspect were reported injured. It is unknown at this time how many shots were fired.

The suspect is described as a white adult male, wearing a red sweatshirt.

Deputies are continuing to search the area with a police K-9 and helicopter. The sheriff’s office asks that residents stay in their homes and keep the area clear while the search is underway