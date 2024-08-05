Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in locating missing juvenile

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Tommy McKeel. He was last seen in Lynnwood at around 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at his residence in the 3300 block of 164th Street Southwest.

Tommy is described as autistic with limited verbal communications skills. He was last seen wearing a lime green shirt and white and blue shorts with white sneakers. Tommy is 6-feet-2 and 200 lbs.

Search and rescue tracking teams indicated that Tommy likely took a bus from Lynnwood, but it is unknown whether he traveled northbound or southbound. Anyone with information on Tommy’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.