Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office suspects homicide after finding body of 30-year-old man

An unidentified man was found dead in an apartment in unincorporated Lynnwood late Monday night following an assault.

In a statement, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded just before midnight Feb. 26 to reports of an assault with weapon at an apartment in the 15400 block of 35th Avenue West. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, a man in his 30s, deceased at the scene. No one else was inside the apartment when deputies arrived.

“Detectives do not believe this was a random attack,” Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said.

Sheriff’s Office detectives are gathering evidence and surveillance footage to identify potential suspects. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.