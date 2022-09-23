Snohomish County solid waste facilities to be open regular hours this weekend

All Snohomish County solid waste facilities will be open this weekend during regular business hours after a significant effort by county staff to clear excess garbage piles and return facilities to operational standards of safety. This work eliminates the need for a scheduled Sunday, Sept. 25 closure of solid waste facilities, including all transfer stations and drop boxes.

“Our solid waste staff works tremendously hard, and most people do notice because everything runs so smoothly,” Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder said. “But this is just an example of how efficient they are and how much pride we have in the work they do. We expected this to take two consecutive Sundays and they cut that time in half.”

The scheduled closures were put into place to allow staff to load a buildup of excess garbage at the facilities into extra shipping containers and get it hauled out to landfills on railways. However, a combination of extra containers and the county staff’s hard work on the first Sunday closure and throughout this week, avoided the need for the second Sunday closure, the county said in a Friday press release.

“We also want to thank our partner organizations for the extra intermodal containers and their work in this process,” Snohomish County Solid Waste Director Dave Schonhard said. “We still have to be careful about keeping our facilities at a proper safety level when it comes to volumes, but it is good to get back to a reset point.”

Snohomish County said continues to work closely with Republic Services, Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway (BNSF), Waste Management and local solid waste haulers to find immediate resolutions to the ongoing issues. Railway slowdowns and container shortages have caused issues with garbage transportation from Solid Waste facilities to landfills throughout 2022. Piles of refuse pose a risk of fire and other dangers to staff and customers. Safety remains Snohomish County’s number one priority.

Snohomish County has also temporarily stopped accepting yard debris at all facilities, as green waste and wood debris is being contaminated at Snohomish County facilities. This is also contributing to the backlog of waste in the facilities and uses valuable space in containers being transported for disposal in a landfill. The county is encouraging residents to take green waste and wood debris to alternate locations. A list of those local businesses is below.

As always, the county encourages customers to recycle, reduce and reuse whenever possible by seeking out alternatives to disposing of recyclable material, such as donating reusable household items to thrift stores and using online second-hand market places.

Here are the regular hours of operation this weekend for all Snohomish County solid waste facilities:

Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Airport Road Recycling & Transfer Station – 10700 Minuteman Drive, Everett, WA 98204

North County Recycling & Transfer Station – 19600 63rd Avenue NE, Arlington, WA 98223

Southwest Recycling & Transfer Station – 21311 61st Place West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Dubuque Road Drop Box – 19619 Dubuque Road, Snohomish, WA 98290

Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sultan Drop Box – 33014 Cascade View Drive, Sultan, WA 98294

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Station – 3434 McDougall Avenue, Everett, WA 98201

Sunday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Granite Falls Drop Box – 7526 Menzel Lake Rd, Granite Falls, WA 98252

Here is a list of alternate locations to take green waste and wood debris:

Bailey Compost

baileycompost.com

Snohomish (360-568-8826)

Yard waste only. No sod, dirt, or rocks.

Cedar Grove Composting

cedar-grove.com

Everett, Woodinville, Kenmore (877-764-5748)

No wood or limbs greater than 4 inches in diameter; no noxious weeds

Lenz Enterprises

lenz-enterprises.com

Stanwood (360-629-2933)

No mixed loads, treated lumber, dirt or rocks

Pacific Topsoils

pacifictopsoils.com

Woodinville, Everett, Kenmore (425-337-2700)

No mixed loads, plywood, or treated lumber

Reece Aggregates and Recycling

reeceaggregatesandrecycling.com

Arlington (360-403-7520)

No treated lumber or garbage

Riverside Topsoils

riversidetopsoils.com

Snohomish (425-379-9933)

No treated wood or pallets