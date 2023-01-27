Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame accepting public nominations for 2023 induction class

The Snohomish County Sports Commission is accepting nominations for the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame 2023 Induction Class. The deadline for the 2023 nominations is Saturday, March 4.

The Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame exists to recognize and honor athletes, coaches, teams and/or sports contributors, who have distinguished themselves in their sport or vocation on the state, national and/or international stage and thus have brought state, national and/or international acclaim to themselves and Snohomish County.

Nomination criteria: The candidate must have been a resident of Snohomish County prior to or during the time s/he gained recognition. It is not necessary that the nominee be born in Snohomish County but s/he must have lived in the County for a minimum of five (5) years. Athletes and teams are eligible for consideration five (5) years after his/her/their last competition. Coaches will be eligible after three (3) years of the last coaching date or retirement. Sports contributors will be eligible based on service the community and need not be retired.

An online nomination form is available for the public to complete and submit to the Snohomish County Sports Commission. The public may submit the completed nomination via:

Email: tammy@snocosports.org

Mail: Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame, c/o Snohomish County Sports Commission, 3101 Cedar Street, Everett, WA 98201

Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet is scheduled for Sept. 27, 2023 at Edward D. Hansen Conference Center at Angel Of The Winds Arena. More information is on the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet website.