Snohomish County Superior Court warns of jury duty scam

The Snohomish County Superior Court and Snohomish County Superior Court Clerk’s Office said they are receiving reports of jury duty scams.

The court said it will never reach out to jurors demanding money related to jury service.

“We want to warn the public about this scam and let people know that no one involved in the jury process would ever call to ask for money in connection with jury service,” said Snohomish County Superior Court Administrator Andrew Somers. “We know that people take their jury duty responsibilities very seriously and we want to continue to encourage everyone to respond to legitimate jury summonses. Our justice system depends on our ability to gather juries from our community.”

If you receive a suspicious call or email that requests money, please contact your local police department. For questions related to jury service, contact Superior Court’s Jury Administration at 425-388-3397.