Snohomish County temporarily reopens emergency rental assistance program

Have you or a loved one been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic? The Snohomish County Emergency Rental Assistance Program has temporarily reopened to accept new applications through 211. The program has limited funds and assistance cannot be guaranteed. For more information, visit snohomish-county-coronavirus-response-snoco-gis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/emergency-rental-assistance

The county also provided the following additional resources:

Utility Assistance: snohomishcountywa.gov/552/Energy-Assistance Food Assistance: www.snohomishcountyfoodbankcoalition.org/our-food-bank-members Child Care: childcareawarewa.org/families/ Internet Affordability Assistance: www.affordableconnectivity.gov/

In addition, the county’s Office of Recovery & Resilience (ORR) has a one-stop-shop for available relief and recovery resources ranging from rent assistance, small business support, to access to COVID-19 testing and other resources. Visit www.snohomishcountywa.gov/recovery to learn more.