Snohomish County: The federal shutdown’s impact on SNAP and WIC recipients

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

With several federal programs set to be paused starting Nov. 1, the ongoing federal shutdown will impact thousands of Snohomish County residents who rely on federally funded food assistance, the county said in a news release Friday.

Food security is the most immediate concern for local families, the county said. Benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) require action from the federal government. These programs are not administered or funded by Snohomish County, and local resources cannot replace them if the federal shutdown continues.

According to American Community Survey data, the Census Bureau estimates that about 9.1% of households in Snohomish County participate in SNAP. That represents 28,348 households or approximately 77,589 people.

The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) has posted notices online for Washington residents regarding SNAP, and the site is a good place to check for updates, the county said: www.dshs.wa.gov/esa/community-services-offices/basic-food. As of Oct. 30, DSHS stated that they will not be able to issue food benefits after Oct. 31 if the shutdown continues.

“More than 77,000 people in Snohomish County depend on SNAP benefits for survival,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said. “Due to the federal government’s stalemate, individuals in Snohomish County may go hungry beginning this Saturday. Fortunately, we have an outstanding Food Bank Coalition in Snohomish County that is working hard to ensure as many people as possible remain fed. We are deeply grateful for our local food banks and nonprofits, since in both good times and bad, they continue to show up for families in need. We urge the public to join us in supporting food banks, if they are able.”

For WIC, the Washington State Department of Health reports benefits are currently available through mid- to late November, depending on federal action. In 2024, more than 15,000 Snohomish County residents used WIC services, including over 11,000 infants and children. Updates are posted at doh.wa.gov/you-and-your-family/wic.

Gov. Bob Ferguson on Tuesday, Oct. 29, announced the state of Washington would be directing nearly $2.2 million per week to state food banks through the state Department of Agriculture. The aid will continue until federal SNAP benefits are restored. While the news from Gov. Ferguson’s Office is positive, local food banks and nonprofits are dealing with prior USDA cuts to food programs. Additionally, there has been an increase in new households visiting food banks and a decrease in overall pounds of food, in-kind, and cash donations.

The Snohomish County Food Coalition has a map and list of food bank locations throughout the county: snocofood.org/locations/. Additional food assistance may be available through other nonprofit, educational, or faith-based organizations and can be found in pages 24-29 of the CRC-Community Resource Guide.

For neighbors who can contribute to The Food Bank Coalition, here’s how you can help, the county said:

Donate funds – Every dollar helps the Coalition buy food in bulk and fill the gaps left by federal cuts.

Volunteer your time – Food banks need help sorting, packing, and distributing food. Find a location here.

Spread the word – Share this message with your networks. Awareness saves lives.

On Oct. 31, two federal judges ordered the U.S. Department of Agriculture to release contingency funds to ensure Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits continue during the ongoing federal government shutdown. While the ruling will allow millions of households to receive food assistance, federal partners have not yet confirmed whether the contingency funds will cover full monthly benefits or only partial disbursement.

Snohomish County said it is monitoring federal guidance and will share updates as additional information becomes available.