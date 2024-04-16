Snohomish County to begin construction on 36th and 35th Ave W corridor later this month

The corridor of 36th/35th Avenue West is a busy one, providing a north-south route that connects Lynnwood to Highway 99, in a densely-populated area with limited access to state highways and Interstate 5. Snohomish County Public Works said in a Tuesday news release it is scheduled to begin construction on improvements to the corridor between 164th Street Southwest and Highway 99 at the end of April.

The project includes adding a two-way center-turn lane, sidewalks, bike lanes, bus pullouts, landscape features, and stormwater drainage facilities from 164th to 148th Streets Southwest. The addition of the continuous center-turn lane will reduce delays caused by turning vehicles. Adding sidewalks and bicycle lanes will provide greater connection to existing facilities in the region, making non-motorized transportation alternatives more accessible, the news release said. Fresh asphalt, from 164th Street Southwest to Highway 99, will improve the ride for motorists and protect the roadway. To make space for the wider road, sidewalks and bike lanes, on-street parking is being eliminated.

Drivers should expect single-lane closures during construction and are encouraged to use alternate routes in order to reduce congestion through the work zone. When traveling near road project sites, the public should reduce driving speeds, abide by posted signs, and provide ample space for flaggers and construction crews to work safely. We want our colleagues to stay safe as they build and preserve our infrastructure.

This project is part of a joint effort between the City of Lynnwood and Snohomish County to improve a two-mile corridor. The City of Lynnwood previously finished improvements on 36th Avenue West south of 164th Street Southwest. The county said its planned improvements for the project will mirror those completed by Lynnwood. Both projects will improve vehicle access to state highways for residents in the neighborhoods in northern sections of Lynnwood and outside of the city limits, the news release said, and the addition of sidewalks and bike lanes will enhance pedestrian and bicyclist access for several neighborhoods and housing developments along 36th/35th Avenue West.

Visit the project webpage at snohomishcountywa.gov/659 for more information and to sign up for email updates.