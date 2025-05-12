Snohomish County update returns May 20 with focus on economic innovation and infrastructure

Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) will host the annual Snohomish County Update on May 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Boeing Future of Flight. Presented by The Boeing Company, Banner Bank and Everett Community College, this year’s program features Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers and leading voices from regional transportation, aviation and climate innovation sectors.

“We live in a remarkable part of the world and we’re working to meet the needs of a growing population while preserving our region’s rich history and wealth of natural resources,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said. “This is a dynamic time, and we are fortunate to be home to innovative and resilient partners. I look forward to sharing some exciting updates during this year’s event.”

Panelists include Earth Finance Senior Analyst Liat Carlyle, Propeller Airports CEO Brett Smith and Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine. Together with Executive Somers, they will explore topics shaping the region’s future—Paine Field’s economic growth, sustainable fuel policy, infrastructure investment, and workforce development.

“This is a pivotal moment for Snohomish County,” said EASC President and CEO Ray Stephanson. “With strategic investments and collaborative leadership, we can drive innovation while preserving the qualities that make our region exceptional.”

Admission is $45 and includes lunch provided by Shawn O’Donnell’s. Tickets can be purchased here.

A free livestream will be available on EASC’s YouTube channel beginning at 11:30 a.m. with a recording later aired on Snohomish County TV.

For more information, visit EconomicAllianceSC.org or email at info@EconomicAllianceSC.org.