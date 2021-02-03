Snohomish County Vaccine Taskforce opens new indoor mass vaccination site

A new indoor mass vaccination site opened at the Boeing Everett Activity Center Wednesday. It is the first indoor site to open as part of the Snohomish County Vaccine Taskforce efforts.

Like the drive-thru locations, the site — at 6400 36th Ave. W. in Everett — is by appointment only for those who are eligible under the current phase of vaccination. Information on who is eligible and links to register are available at bit.ly/SnoCoHub under the “COVID-19 Vaccine” button. Those with limited or no internet access, or who need language support, can call the COVID-19 call center at 425-339-5278.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to expand access to COVID vaccines for people who live and work in Snohomish County,” said Shawn Frederick, administrative officer for the Snohomish Health District. “It will take a tremendous amount of work to vaccinate everyone in our community who wants to be vaccinated. Our ability to get it done is greatly improved by partners like Boeing. The Snohomish County Vaccine Taskforce looks forward to more opportunities to work with industry leaders in our community on safe, efficient access to vaccination.”

The Moderna vaccine is being administered at the Boeing site by nurses with the Seattle Visiting Nurse Association. Exact capacity for the site will vary based on vaccine supply. With enough supply, the location is capable of doing approximately 10,000 shots per week.

“The pandemic has had a profound effect on every facet of life for people locally and around the world, and we must all work together to fight COVID-19,” said Stan Deal, president and chief executive officer, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “Boeing is pleased to partner with the Snohomish County Vaccine Taskforce on this important effort. We are also in discussions with state and county health officials in other locations where Boeing has facilities to see if there are additional ways for us to assist with vaccinations.”

Operations at the former Paine Field location have been suspended and resources reallocated to the Boeing Activity Center. People who received their first dose at the Paine Field site will have their second dose appointment at the Boeing site.

Planning continues for additional mass vaccination sites in the county. The timeline for opening more locations largely depends upon vaccine supply, but plans are underway for at least seven sites total. These would be located in different areas to serve as much of the population as possible, and details on locations will be announced as they are ready to begin vaccinating.

Since the first mass vaccination site opened on Jan. 6, more than 21,700 vaccinations have been completed at those sites. Countywide, as of Jan. 31, more than 53,700 people have received at least one dose of vaccine, and more than 8,400 have completed both doses. Vaccine numbers are updated weekly on Tuesdays at www.snohd.org/covidvaccine.

“One of the major reasons we have been able to stand up our mass vaccination sites so quickly is because of the partnerships we have across Snohomish County and the willingness of businesses to lend a hand to save lives,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “We are grateful for The Boeing Company’s partnership and continued support for the community and region by offering to host a max vaccination site. We know that tens of thousands of residents will be able to get their vaccine because Boeing stepped forward to help.”

The taskforce also is moving forward with mobile vaccination clinics. EMS staff with the Snohomish County Fire Taskforce this week began administering vaccines at adult family homes. On Monday, they vaccinated 88 staff and residents at 16 adult family homes as well as 203 staff and residents with the Everett Housing Authority. By the end of the week, they plan to administer vaccines at 35 more adult family homes and to vaccinate approximately 200 more residents at Everett Housing Authority properties. Coordination is ongoing to provide mobile clinics for underserved and historically marginalized communities, as well.

From the health district announcement:

Vaccine supply is still limited, and the number of people in Snohomish County who are eligible and eager to get vaccinated far exceeds the number of doses currently available. Appointments have been booking up rapidly. While more will be added as vaccine is available, we are not able to schedule far in advance until we have a steadier supply of vaccine.

Information on which vaccine is administered at each location is noted online with the registration links. Patients should save the vaccination card they are given when they receive their first dose, and it’s a good idea to take a photo on their phone in case the card is lost or damaged. They should receive two doses of Moderna vaccine about 28 days apart. The second dose should be as close to the recommended interval as possible, but may be up to six weeks after the first. Even if the second dose is delayed somewhat beyond that, the first dose does not need to be repeated.

Even after being vaccinated, people should continue to wear a mask in shared spaces, avoid large gatherings, stay home if they feel ill, wash their hands, and clean and sanitize surfaces. It is important to keep up with preventive measures while work continues to vaccinate more people.

The taskforce brings together public health, emergency management, law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services, human services, transit, public works, and other partners within Snohomish County.