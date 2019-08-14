Snohomish County Volunteer Search and Rescue open house Aug. 18

Snohomish County Volunteer Search and Rescue invites the community to an open house on World Helicopter Day this Sunday, Aug. 18 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Taylor’s Landing.

Guests will be able to talk to volunteers and view equipment used in rescue operations including hovercraft, all-terrain vehicles, helicopters and more. There will also be demonstrations on rope rescue rigging, K-9 searches and drone search operations. The Kids Copter will also be available for kids of all ages to experience.

Admission is free and refreshments will be served. Taylor’s Landing is located at 5506 Old Machias Road in Snohomish County.