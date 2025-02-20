Snohomish County Youth Suicide Prevention Taskforce hosts ‘You Are Not Alone’ event March 1

Snohomish County Human Services is inviting the community to attend the Youth Suicide Prevention Taskforce’s “You Are Not Alone” event on March 1 at Rosehill Community Center in Mukilteo. The conference is focused on building resilience and providing youth and families the tools needed to support youth mental health and combat suicide.

“While we’ve seen improvements in mental health outcomes since the pandemic, many young people continue to struggle with depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts. To build a healthier community, it’s crucial that we educate ourselves and strengthen our ability to support those in need,” said Division Manager Behavior Health and Veteran Services Amanda Franke.

In Snohomish County, studies show that suicide remains the second leading cause of death among youth aged 10-17, with a total of 45 suicides reported between 2014 and 2022. While different age groups have shown varying suicide rates over time, recent data from 2021-22 indicates that these disparities are narrowing, unlike previous years when the gaps were more pronounced.

“The ‘You Are Not Alone’ event exemplifies our community’s commitment to building resilience among Snohomish County youth while providing vital resources and support to neighborhoods throughout the County,” said Human Services Director Mary Jane Brell-Vujovic. “With youth mental health being a top priority for Snohomish County, this event plays a crucial role in ensuring that young people have the support they need to thrive.”

“You Are Not Alone” will feature a selection of resources, activities and workshops, including:

– Informative trainings: Various workshops will cover crucial topics, including recognizing warning signs, suicide prevention strategies and much more.

– All ages: Narcan training and fentanyl awareness: Learn how to administer Narcan (naloxone) to block the effects of an opioid overdose. These trainings will include information about what opioid overdose looks like and why the addition of fentanyl increases the danger of overdose.

– Music, art and swag: Engage with therapy dogs to destress, enjoy live music and art and grab some event swag.

– Information and services: Accessible resources and information on where to seek support and services will be available, providing attendees with practical guidance on where to turn in times of need. Spanish and Ukrainian interpretation available at the event.

– Youth Rocket League Tournament: Free entry and includes prizes. To register, sign up here: You Are Not Alone: Rocket League Live 2v2 Tournaments

Free food and refreshments will be available for all attendees. Visit the county website for the full schedule.