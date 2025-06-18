Snohomish County’s next Hotel-Motel Grant cycle opens

Snohomish County is now accepting applications for round one of the 2026 tourism grant cycle. The first-round applications will be accepted until Aug. 20, 2025.

The grants are funded through the Hotel-Motel Small Fund, which is sales tax collected on hotel and motel room rentals within the county. Grants from this fund are awarded to support projects that promote tourism in Snohomish County.

The 2026 Hotel-Motel Small Fund total is projected to be $500,000. Typically, the amount awarded per selected project is between $5,000 and $50,000. Applicants may be awarded none, some or all of the amount requested, depending on number of applications and available funding. The total amount requested by all applicants generally exceeds total available funds.

Snohomish County will be opening a second grant round this fall with an estimated total of $300,000 prioritized for projects and activities that promote tourism to Snohomish County in advance of upcoming national and international events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For both rounds, eligibility of sponsors and projects will be defined broadly to encourage wide participation and innovative proposals per Snohomish County Code (SCC) 4.40.060 and funds will be awarded for projects or purposes authorized under Revised Code of Washington (RCW) Chapter 67.28.

Grant applications are reviewed by the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC), which provides its recommendation to the Snohomish County Council for review and to vote on the funding awards.

For additional details on 2026 Hotel-Motel Grant eligibility, application requirements and grading criteria, visit the Seattle NorthCountry website.

To download the round one 2026 application package, visit the Hotel-Motel Small Fund page: www.seattlenorthcountry.com/industry-resources/lodging-tax-grants/hotel-motel-small-fund.

The Snohomish County Hotel-Motel grant process is now digital. Completed application packages must be submitted via email to Tourism@snoco.org no later than Aug. 20, 2025.

Applicants will receive an automatic response as confirmation that an application has been delivered successfully. Incomplete applications and hard copies of completed applications will not be accepted.

For more information on the program, please contact Trudy Soriano, at 425-471-8738 or Trudy.Soriano@snoco.org.