Snohomish Health District adjusting COVID testing, vaccine schedules to meet current needs

As Snohomish County COVID-19 case counts continue to decline — and nearly 80% of eligible residents having received at least one COVID vaccine — the Snohomish Health District said it is adjusting its current vaccination and testing operations to meet current needs.

The Everett site, located at 3715 Oakes Ave., will continue to be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. next week. The Ash Way Park & Ride site is being adjusted to offer testing on Tuesday through Thursday and weekends, and with vaccines offered on Fridays. Operations for all days are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Health District will also be operating a temporary testing clinic at the Lynnwood Food Bank, located at 5320 176th St. S.W. at the Silver Creek Family Church. The site will be open Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March.

Discovery Health MD has taken over operations of the Monroe testing site, currently located at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds. This transition became effective Feb. 14, and the new hours of operations are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

The temporary vaccine clinic at the Everett Mall closed on Feb. 20. Visit www.snohd.org/covidvaccine for vaccine appointments at the Ash Way site or to view a calendar of community mobile clinics and list of other providers offering vaccines in Snohomish County.

Appointments are encouraged for testing, but walk-ins are accepted based on availability. To schedule an appointment, visit www.snohd.org/testing. Those without internet access, needing language assistance, or requiring additional support in scheduling can reach the Health District’s call center at 425-339-5278 to schedule a testing or vaccine appointment. Callers after hours or on holidays or weekends can leave a message, which will be returned on the next business day.