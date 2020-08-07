Snohomish Health District moving drive-thru COVID-19 testing to Everett Aug. 10-14

Starting Monday, Aug. 10, the Snohomish Health District is relocating drive-thru COVID-19 testing to 3900 Broadway in Everett.

This is the same location where the health district first opened drive-thru testing back in March. Testing will be in the large parking lot near Everett Memorial Stadium.

The set-up at the Broadway site allows for more testing each day. The district said it expects to be able to test up to 500 people daily, up from the previous limit of 250-300.

For the week of Aug. 10 the schedule is as follows:

Monday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 11, from noon to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 13, from noon to 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eligibility criteria remains the same as previous weeks. Registration is now open at www.snohd.org/drive-thru-testing. The health district is working to move to a different online registration system in the coming weeks, as well as providing a phone number for those without internet access or needing an interpreter.