Snohomish Health District to continue drive-thru COVID testing week of Oct. 5

The Snohomish Health District will continue drive-thru testing at the 3900 Broadway site in Everett the week of Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. With daylight hours decreasing, and testing volumes seen earlier in the day, the health district said it will no longer be offering evening testing appointments.

In addition to the Everett site, the health district will also be offering testing at the Lynnwood Food Bank on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5320 176th St. S.W.

For a step-by-step look at the health district’s drive-thru testing, check out a new video release this week: https://youtu.be/5tmSEPt5Nis

Testing remains strongly encouraged for individuals that fit the following criteria:

Anyone with any of the following COVID-19 symptoms (fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea); or

Close contact of a confirmed case; or

Anyone who lives or works in a congregate setting; or

Work in healthcare, EMS, law enforcement or other fields where work settings have a higher risk of catching or spreading COVID-19; or

Part of a family or social network that has had a case.

Registration is now open at www.snohd.org/testing. Insurance information is collected and the lab will bill insurance. There are no co-pays for COVID-19 testing through the Health District. If you do not have insurance, the test will be provided at no charge.

A new phone line has been established for test registration help, particularly those without internet access or needing language interpreter services. That number is 425.258.8425, with calls returned from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. This number is not for checking on test results.