Snohomish Health District, WAGRO Foundation partner to offer free COVID-19 testing to underserved communities

In collaboration with the Snohomish Health District, the WAGRO Foundation Tuesday offered free COVID-19 testing at the Lynnwood Food Bank.

A steady stream of vehicles filed up the driveway leading to the food bank as 250 to 300 people turned out to receive a free test. Testing was available for anyone, but WAGRO President Daniela Altamirano-Crosby said the event was aimed toward assisting residents most in need, like the Latinx community.

“Most of the people we signed up today were from the underserved (communities),” she said.

WAGRO was founded by Altamirano-Crosby’s mother, Julieta, who also serves as a commission for the Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs and is a member of the Lynnwood City Council.

On Tuesday, drivers stayed in their vehicles and were presented a swab to administer their own test before returning it to a health care worker. Those who were tested were told they would receive their results by Friday.

Lynnwood resident Dominguez, whose last name is not included to respect his privacy, said he came by to get tested after learning he had come into contact with someone who recently tested positive. After that, Dominguez said he called his boss, who advised him to get tested.

WAGRO has also been working with Harborview Medical Center and University of Washington School of Medicine to offer free weekly testing at the food bank each Friday during July. However, emergency management specialist Chris Hernandez said there are no plans at this time to offer regular testing with assistance from the health district, which has been coordinating testing across Snohomish County.

“We were more than grateful to make this partnership work and anything else is to be determined,” he said.

Hernandez also praised Julieta Altamirano-Crosby’s work with other organizations to set up the event. Altamirano-Crosby said she was first contacted by the health district to help coordinate volunteers for a testing location in Skagit County. After that, she asked if the health district would partner to offer testing in Lynnwood.

“I noticed that here in Lynnwood we didn’t have anything set up, so I reached out to them,” she said.

Another vital partner in providing testing is the food bank, which has become a prominent spot for offering services to community members during the pandemic.

The Lynnwood Food Bank has partnered with several other local nonprofits and similar agencies to provide continued assistance to residents not only locally but from other cities and counties. Besides hosting free COVID-19 testing, the food bank has hosted free emergency dental care and distributed food to thousands of families and residents. Director Alissa Jones said it’s key that the food bank is a place where community members feel comfortable and safe.

The Lynnwood Food Bank, located at 5320 176th St. S.W. in Lynnwood, also distributes food Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. To ensure social distancing, those receiving food must remain in their vehicles. For more information, visit the food bank’s Facebook page.

“It’s important to us that (the food bank is) a part of our community,” she said. “Anything that’s health- and nutrition-related and community-based is something we want to be involved with and serving out community in.”

