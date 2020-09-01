Snohomish Health District, WAGRO to offer free COVID-19 testing Sept. 1

In partnership with the Snohomish Health District, the WAGRO Foundation will offer free COVID-19 testing Sept. 1 at the Lynnwood Food Bank.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is now open. Insurance information will be collected and the lab will bill insurance. There are no co-pays for COVID-19 testing. If you do not have insurance, the test will be provided at no charge.

This test will not use the rapid test machines, but rather the regular nasal swabs that are sent to a lab. Results are expected to be communicated to individuals within 3-4 business days.

The Lynnwood Food Bank is located at 5320 176th St. S.W., behind Silver Creek Family Church.