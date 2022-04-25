Snohomish PUD hosting virtual workshop on Lower Snake River dams April 26

The Snohomish County PUD Commission is hosting a virtual workshop Tuesday, April 26 on the impacts of the Lower Snake River dam operations to PUD customers.

Currently, most of PUD’s power is purchased from the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA), and most of BPA’s power is generated by dams built by the federal government throughout the Pacific Northwest — primarily on the Columbia and Snake rivers.

According to PUD Commissioner Rebecca Wolfe, the two-hour workshop, from 9-11 a.m., will address the question of breaching the four Lower Snake River dams. The three elected commissioners and several staff members will discuss information related to the best solution for the dams that produce energy but also threaten wild, endangered species of fish: Chinook, steelhead, wild sockeye, bull trout, and lamprey.

You can learn more about the workshop at this link. If you would like to share your perspective on the Lower Snake River dams, you may also submit your comments to the PUD through May 25 here.