Snohomish PUD launches electric vehicle charger rebates for business customers

Snohomish County PUD is now offering commercial, industrial and multi-family customers a rebate for the purchase and installation of qualifying Level 2 connected Energy Star electric vehicle (EV) chargers at their facilities.

Rebates apply to both new and existing facilities:

New construction facilities are eligible for a $500 rebate per port.

Existing facilities requiring infrastructure construction are eligible for up to a $1,000 rebate per port.

“We know that installing EV charging infrastructure to existing buildings costs more than in new construction so we wanted to offer those customers a larger rebate,” said Shelley Pattison, PUD EV engagement manager.

The EV charger must be purchased and installed at new and existing commercial, industrial and multi-family facilities with commercial meters located within SnoPUD’s service area. Leased chargers are not eligible.

The PUD also recently launched a new interactive area on its website to help business customers, municipalities and school districts research electric fleet vehicles. The site has basics on what fleet managers should look for when purchasing EV fleet vehicles, cost considerations and savings estimator, and information on models and charging equipment.

To learn more about EV charger rebates for businesses and visit the new interactive fleet electrification site, visit snopud.com/evbiz.