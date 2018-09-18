Snohomish PUD moves to appoint John Haarlow as CEO/general manager

The Snohomish County Public Utility District Board of Commissioners Tuesday introduced a resolution to name John Haarlow as the new chief executive officer/general manager. The appointment requires final approval at the board’s meeting on Oct. 1, a PUD announcement said.

Haarlow, currently a PUD assistant general manager, is expected to have an effective starting date of Oct. 8. If approved, he would replace Craig Collar, who retired in June.

“In naming John Haarlow to lead the PUD as general manager, we’re reinforcing our commitment to delivering power that’s safely and responsibly generated at the lowest possible cost,” PUD Board of Commissioners President Kathleen Vaughn said. “As the energy landscape and our customers’ needs change, we’re very pleased to have selected a candidate with such an extensive background in the electric utility industry.”

Haarlow joined the PUD in February 2017 as assistant general manager of distribution & engineering services, bringing nearly 30 years of experience in the electric utility industry. In that role, he was responsible for construction, engineering, operations and maintenance of the utility’s transmission, substation and distribution assets. He also oversaw fleet, real estate and environmental functions.

Before joining the PUD, Haarlow worked for the Public Service Company of New Mexico, serving as both director of safety and transmission and distribution engineering and operations. He began his career at the Central Illinois Light Company, where he was an IBEW journeyman for 10 years. Haarlow also worked as vice president of power delivery for the Indianapolis Power and Light Company. He attended University of Illinois and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting.