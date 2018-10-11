Snohomish PUD offers customers ways to save money on heat pumps

With cooler fall temperatures, we all can expect higher energy bills to heat our homes. For customers with electrically-heated homes, the PUD offers instant rebates of up to $1,500 to help pay for eligible heat pumps.
These systems offer efficient heating in the winter and cooling in the summer. Customers must have electric heat as a primary heating source to qualify. Work also must be completed by a PUD Registered Trade Ally.
Many ductless heat pump manufacturers also offer up to $450 in additional discounts on their systems through Nov. 30, 2018. For more information, visit snopud.com/heating.
Other fall energy-saving tips from PUD:
- Set the heat at 68 degrees when you’re home and awake, and set it at 55 degrees when you’re away or sleeping.
- On sunny winter days, open the blinds and drapes on south-facing windows to let the sun shine into your home.
- Dress warmer — throw on a sweater or cuddle up with a blanket on the couch.
- Wash your laundry in less water and/or cold water.
- Use your microwave and toaster more often instead of your oven and range.
- Clear the lint from your dryer screen and clean the vents at least once each year.
- Install low-flow showerheads and faucet aerators.
- When replacing appliances, shop for the efficient Energy Star models.
- Install LED lighting in your home – reducing lighting energy use by up to 75 percent.
For more energy-saving tips and other resources, visit snopud.com/energytips.