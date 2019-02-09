Snohomish PUD, Puget Sound Energy warn customers about scams

Snohomish County PUD and Puget Sound Energy are warning customers to be aware of utility scammers who are posing as employees, threatening to cancel utility services unless customers make a payment over the phone or in person.

Snohomish County PUD has posted messages both on its website and customer service phone line advising customers to not give sensitive, personal information over the phone.

“SnoPUD does not contact customers by phone to ask for payments for past-due bills,” the utility advised in its phone message.

Scammers use sophisticated phone technology that makes it appear as if the call is coming from their utility provider.

According to messages on both the SnoPUD and Puget Sound Energy websites, neither utility makes unsolicited calls or requires customers with delinquent charges to pay over the phone.

Puget Sound Energy said that scammers have been known to come to customers’ homes and ask if their power is on, then offer to restore it for a fee.

Customers who have delinquent or late charges will receive multiple notifications via mail or phone weeks prior to disconnection, the utility says. Customers who are approached, either by phone or in person, are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency.

For more information about scams, visit the Puget Sound Energy Scam Alert webpage or the Snohomish County PUD Scam webpage.