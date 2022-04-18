Snohomish PUD receives Tree Line USA award

The Arbor Day Foundation has honored Snohomish County PUD with its annual Tree Line USA award, recognizing the utility’s ongoing commitment to proper tree pruning, planting and care across its 2,200-square-mile service territory. This is the 19th award for the PUD.

The award was presented to the PUD during a celebration of Washington State Arbor Day at Everett’s Wiggums Hollow Park April 13. PUD Commissioner Rebecca Wolfe and Everett City Councilmembers Paula Rhyne and Liz Vogelli were joined at the event by students from Hawthorne Elementary. Seven maples and a cedar tree were planted at the celebration.

“This award reflects our commitment to being an industry leader in environmental stewardship,” said Guy Payne, PUD assistant general manager of distribution and engineering services. “Our vegetation management team prides itself on delivering proper tree care, sponsoring tree planting, public education, maintaining a tree-based energy conservation program, and proudly supporting Arbor Day efforts in our local communities.”

Tree Line USA is a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters. The annual award recognizes public and private utilities for pursuing practices that protect and enhance America’s urban trees. Tree Line USA promotes the dual goals of delivering safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community forests.