Snohomish PUD seeking sites for local solar projects

Snohomish County PUD is soliciting sites for local solar energy projects, with a focus on supporting organizations that provide community services and/or renewable energy education. The solar projects are funded under the utility’s Planet Power program through voluntary contributions from PUD customers.

The 2019 projects are the final round of Planet Power projects as the utility makes a transition to a Community Solar program later this year. To date, Planet Power has raised more than $1.6 million, resulting in 34 solar demonstration projects at local schools, non-profits and public agencies.

For information about project qualifications and to apply for the 2019 Planet Power funds, local organizations should complete an online application at the PUD’s website at snopud.com/planetpower. All applications are due April 12, 2019. Up to a $100,000 grant per project is available.

Applications will be evaluated based on several criteria including, but not limited to, organizational eligibility, feasibility, cost-effectiveness, outreach/educational value and availability of matching funds.

While the 2019 Planet Power projects will be the final round under the program, the PUD will continue to offer customers ways to support solar energy. In spring 2019, the utility will launch its Community Solar program, which will allow people to buy units of a local solar project – an ideal option for customers who would like to support development of solar power but can’t afford their own rooftop solar unit or don’t have optimum conditions at their homes.

Look for more information about the Community Solar program and other renewable energy options in the coming month. For more information, visit www.snopud.com/solaroptions.