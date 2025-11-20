Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force arrests 14 at Lynnwood apartment complex

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News Today!

Fourteen people were arrested at a Lynnwood apartment complex Wednesday as part of a ongoing narcotics investigation by the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, a coordinated multi-location warrant arrest operation was carried out Wednesday with assistance from Region 1 SWAT and North Sound Metro SWAT. The latest operation was among four search warrants issued at residences at the Mountain View Apartment complex at 3615 156th St. S.W.

The first warrant, served on Sept. 17, followed an investigation in which task force investigators received information that a 29-year-old man was selling methamphetamine and fentanyl from his apartment. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Renee Cooper said that investigators developed probable cause for the man’s arrest on charges of delivering a controlled substance, and a search warrant for the residence was approved. The suspect was arrested off-site the same day. During the search, detectives seized 34.8 grams of methamphetamine, 19.5 grams of fentanyl powder, 6.3 grams of fentanyl pills, a loaded 9mm pistol, and drug-packaging and trafficking materials. The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail, where he remains, Cooper said.

In October, investigators learned that drugs were also being sold from a second unit in the same complex. As detectives conducted surveillance in preparation for serving a warrant, they observed a man openly carrying a rifle in the parking lot. Surveillance also revealed multiple short-stay visits among several apartments, strengthening concerns that additional units were involved in drug trafficking. The original warrant service was delayed while the investigation expanded, and detectives developed probable cause indicating that drugs were being sold from two additional units.

Detectives applied for and received search warrants from Snohomish County Superior Court for all three apartments, Cooper said. During the Wednesday operation, 21 individuals were located inside the apartments. Fourteen were arrested and booked into various jails around the region. Snohomish County Animal Control also took custody of one dog and transported it to the Everett Animal Shelter.

The following people were arrested.

From first unit:

31-year-old man arrested for third-degree malicious mischief (active Lynnwood PD warrant). Transported and booked into Lynnwood Jail.

32-year-old woman arrested for third-degree theft (active Lynnwood PD warrant)

47-year-old man arrested for driving with third-degree license while suspended (active Lynnwood PD warrant). Transported to Lynnwood Jail.

41-year-old man arrested for three Lynnwood PD warrants – two for third-degree theft, one for second-degree criminal trespass. Transported and booked into Lynnwood Jail.

46-year-old man arrested for fourth-degree assault domestic violence (active Marysville PD warrant). Transported and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

36-year-old man arrested for felony escape warrant (Department of Corrections). Transported and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

42-year-old woman arrested for third-degree theft (active Lynnwood PD warrant). Transported to SCORE Jail and booked

From second unit:

43-year-old woman arrested for delivery of a controlled substance

37-year-old man arrested for use of a controlled substance in public (active Marysville PD warrant). Transported and booked into Marysville Jail.

55-year-old man arrested for third-degree theft (active Skagit County warrant)

38-year-old woman arrested for possession of a controlled substance (Lynnwood PD warrant) and third-degree theft (Renton warrant)

42-year-old man arrested for felony Department of Corrections warrant. Transported and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

51-year-old man arrested for trespass. Transported and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

42-year-old woman arrested for multiple Lynnwood PD warrants – Possession of a controlled substance, third-degree theft, fourth-degree assault. Transported to SCORE Jail and booked.

This remains an active investigation, Cooper said.