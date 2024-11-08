Snohomish Youth Soccer Club acquires USL League Two franchise, bringing pre-professional soccer to Snohomish County

Snohomish United Soccer, a youth soccer club, announced that it has officially joined USL League Two for the upcoming 2025 season. This move marks a major milestone, bringing pre-professional soccer to Snohomish County and offering the best collegiate and young players in the country a platform to showcase their talents nationally, the organization said in a press release.

Snohomish United Soccer will now compete in the premier pre-professional league in the U.S. The USL League Two serves as a pathway for collegiate players and young talents aiming to move to the professional level. As part of the Northwest Division, the USL League Two Snohomish franchise will face strong competition from other regional clubs, further elevating the local soccer scene.

“Joining USL League Two is a big step forward for our club,” said Chris Miller, president of Snohomish United. “This move allows local talent with opportunities to compete at a higher level while engaging our passionate fan base in an exciting new way. We are committed to building a competitive team that represents the heart and soul of Snohomish.”

The club will continue its long-standing tradition of fostering youth talent and serving as a pillar of the Snohomish county community. Also, local fans can look forward to matchday events that will bring a family-friendly atmosphere to the Snohomish soccer experience.

“Soccer is more than a game here—it’s part of our community’s identity,” said Anthony Sardon, director of coaching. “With USL League Two, we’re offering our players and fans something truly special: Top tier competition, a unique game day experience and the chance to be part of something bigger.”

Sardon said that the roster will have 28 to 32 players, and the regular season starts in May and ends in mid-July. “The playoffs start at the end of July and the National Finals are in the first week of August,” Sardon added.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USL2 is the premier pre-professional league in the U.S. with nearly 400 of its players selected in the MLS SuperDraft since 2010. Last year, the league featured more than 4,000 athletes representing 135 different countries.

Preparations for the 2025 USL League Two season are already underway. The club will be hosting an official launch party Dec. 4 at Haywire Brewing in downtown Snohomish where the team’s name and logo will be unveiled. The club plans to announce open tryout dates, coaching staff appointments and much more in coming weeks.

The club is also planning to engage the community through local partnerships, youth clinics and fan events to drum up excitement ahead of the inaugural season. The opportunity for season tickets deposits will be released in the coming weeks.

Snohomish Youth Soccer was formed in the 1970s and later named Snohomish United in 1989. Snohomish United’s programs include the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) teams, Premier and Recreational soccer programs as well as an awarding with special needs program called TOPsoccer.

The club hosts several events, including the Snohomish Bigfoot and River’s Edge Brewfest, that brings in thousands of people to the region. Snohomish United was recently awarded 2024 Champions of Economic Impact by Sports Destination Management. The event generated $4.9 million in economic impact and brought close to 18,000 people over an 8-day period. The new USL League Two franchise is poised to continue to offer elite competition and provide entertainment for local fans.