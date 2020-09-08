SnoPUD offers electric vehicle customers rewards for charger installation

As part of its Connect & Drive program, Snohomish County PUD is offering customers up to a $500 reward for the purchase and installation of qualifying Level 2 Energy Star EV chargers in their homes.

“One of the key strategies of the PUD’s Electric Transportation Plan is to support our customers with the adoption of electric vehicles,” said Pam Baley, PUD assistant general manager of customer and energy services. “We know that quick and efficient charging at home is one of the main hurdles customers have with purchasing an EV, so we’re excited to offer these rewards to help make that a reality.”

The PUD is offering two rewards depending on the type of qualifying Level 2 charger. The rewards and eligibility requirements include:

$500 reward to eligible customers who purchase and install a qualified Level 2 connected EV charger at their home.

$50 reward to eligible customers who purchase and install a qualified Level 2 EV charger at their home.

For either reward, customers must apply for the reward within 90 days of purchase and the Level 2 charger must be on the PUD’s qualified product list in effect at the time of the purchase. To shop for a qualifying charger or to redeem a reward, visit www.snopud.com/EVRewards.

To earn the $500 reward, customers must also agree to be contacted about and participate in future PUD EV charger programs, and agree to provide, or authorize the EV charger manufacturer to provide, PUD access to their charging data. The data collection will be used to conduct research on EV charging patterns and their collective effect on PUD’s electrical system and develop strategies to mitigate their impact.

Customers should consult with the PUD and a licensed electrician before purchasing a Level 2 charging system for their home. Some high-power charging systems may require significant electrical upgrades to the home.

The PUD’s Board of Commissioners recently approved an Electrified Transportation Plan. The Connect & Drive plan aims to optimize the utility’s grid for transportation electrification and enable customer adoption of EVs. It includes investments in infrastructure, incentive opportunities and public outreach to promote clean transportation.

Electric vehicles charged in the PUD’s service area run on some of the cleanest power in the nation. Most of the utility’s energy is generated by hydropower, with more than 95% of its fuel mix coming from non-carbon resources over the past five years.

For more information, click here or call 425-783-1700.