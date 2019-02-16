Snow Angels — one neighbor helps another dig out

Char Blankenship of Lynnwood never asked for help, but was more than grateful for it.

During the past three and a half years, Blankenship said she has had undergone four medical procedures on her leg. When snow plows clearing the streets of her neighborhood came through, her driveway was covered in 10 inches of snow, blocking in her vehicle.

Knowing Blankenship was in no condition to clear the driveway herself, Fred Doner of Edmonds came with a shovel in hand to help — clearing the snow and ice.

