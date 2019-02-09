More snow arrives in Lynnwood: Library, rec center closed Saturday

1 of 3

The predicted snowfall blanketed Lynnwood early Friday afternoon, and Alderwood Mall was relatively quiet as some stores closed early.

Throughout the city, city public works crews continued to work in 12-hour shifts plowing and de-icing the roads.

The Edmonds School District released classes early and Edmonds Community College canceled all classes after noon. The Edmonds CC campus will remain closed through the weekend; more information can be found on the college website.

Weather conditions also affected bus transportation Friday, as Community Transit experienced delays. You can get the latest alerts on transit service here.

1 of 2

For the safety of customers and employees, Sno-Isle Libraries said that all of its community libraries — including Lynnwood — will be closed Saturday, Feb. 9 due to snow and icy conditions.

The Lynnwood Recreation Center closed at noon Friday, and will also be closed Saturday.

For those needing emergency shelter Saturday night, the South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter will be open at Maple Park Church, located at 17620 60th Ave. W. in Lynnwood. Hours of operation are 7 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., with both dinner and breakfast being offered. Transportation to and from the shelter is being provided from the following three locations: 1) Lynnwood City Hall at 7 p.m., 2) 196th and Highway 99 at 7:05 p.m., 3) and Value Village at 172nd and Highway 99 at 7:25 p.m.

Residents can receive the latest city-related closure information on via the City of Lynnwood’s Facebook page and Twitter account.