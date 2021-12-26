Snow blankets Lynnwood

The snow has arrived. Between 2-5 inches of the white stuff blanketed the Puget Sound region overnight. Lynnwood police shared this photo taken eastbound on 188th Street Southwest from 40th to 36th Avenues West Sunday morning, which was closed until City of Lynnwood road crews could plow it.

You can see Lynnwood’s snow plow priority map here. The city’s highest priority is plowing and sanding major arterials so that emergency responders are able to get in and around the city to provide essential services.

According to the Seattle Times, the National Weather Service observed a low temperature of 27 degrees at Sea-Tac Airport Saturday night, but temperatures were predicted to dip throughout the day and drop as low as 18 degrees Sunday night. Whatcom County and the northern Olympic Peninsula saw the most snowfall overnight: Downtown Port Angeles saw 11 inches of snow, while Bellingham reported up to 8 inches with wind gusting up to 52 mph, the Times said.

South Snohomish County’s Emergency Cold Weather shelter is located in Lynnwood and opens on nights with temperatures below 34 degrees. There are three pick-up locations in South Snohomish County. More information can be found at www.WeAllBelong.org.

The National Weather Service said via Twitter Sunday morning that in general, “snow will really begin to taper off this afternoon/evening.” However, there is a chance that the northern Olympic Peninsula will receive several more inches, the weather service said.

Have Lynnwoodsnow photos to share? Email them to myedmondsnews@gmail.com.