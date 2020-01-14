Snow, ice force reschedule of Monday prep basketball games

Wintry weather put the deep freeze on high school basketball games scheduled for Monday night, Jan. 13, including contests involving teams from Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace High Schools.

The Royals, Mavericks and Hawks were all slated to go up against other Wesco League teams but the games were postponed after Edmonds School District officials closed all district schools for the day, consequently shutting down all classes, activities and sporting events.

The Royals were scheduled to host the Arlington Eagles at Lynnwood High School on Monday; that contest has now been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m.

The Mavs and Hawks were to play away games on Monday with Meadowdale traveling to Oak Harbor and Mountlake Terrace traveling to Marysville-Pilchuck. The Meadowdale – Oak Harbor game will now take place on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m. while the Mountlake Terrace – Marysville-Pilchuck tilt is now set for Saturday, Jan. 25, at 7:15 p.m.

With snow and cold temperatures still in the forecast for the next couple of days, other prep sports this week may be in jeopardy of postponement, including a slate of three girls basketball games involving Edmonds School District teams on Tuesday, three boys basketball games involving Edmonds School District teams on Wednesday and a girls wrestling meet at Edmonds-Woodway High School on Wednesday.

Prep Boys Basketball: Monday, Jan. 13, game postponements (Edmonds School District teams)

— Arlington at Lynnwood (rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m.)

— Meadowdale at Oak Harbor (rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m.)

— Mountlake Terrace at Marysville-Pilchuck (rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25, 7:15 p.m.)

Prep Girls Basketball: Tuesday, Jan. 14, schedule (Edmonds School District teams; tentative due to weather)

— Lynnwood at Arlington, 7:15 p.m.

— Oak Harbor at Meadowdale, 7:15 p.m.

— Marysville-Pilchuck at Mountlake Terrace, 7:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball, Girls Wrestling: Wednesday, Jan. 15, schedule (Edmonds School District teams; tentative due to weather)

— Edmonds-Woodway at Arlington (boys basketball), 7:15 p.m.

— Marysville-Pilchuck at Meadowdale (boys basketball), 7:15 p.m.

— Oak Harbor at Mountlake Terrace (boys basketball), 7:15 p.m.

— Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds-Woodway at the Scramble at Edmonds-Woodway (girls wrestling), 6 p.m.

— By Doug Petrowski