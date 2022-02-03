Social isolation topic of Feb. 17 workshop at Edmonds Waterfront Center

“Social Isolation: Recognition, Impact, Solutions” is the topic of a free workshop — being held both online and in person — at the Edmonds Waterfront Center from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.

Join a conversation about community and belonging. Participants will discuss how to recognize signs of social isolation, its impact on health, and ideas and resources to help prevent or reduce becoming isolated from the community. The event is sponsored by Northwest Neighbors Network, the Edmonds Waterfront Center and the University of Washington Bothell School of Nursing.

There are a limited number of spaces available for in-person participation. Registration for either the Zoom or in-person event is required. In person attendees must wear a mask, show proof of vaccination and commit to following CDC and Washington State Health Department guidelines throughout the event.

To register for the online event, go to tinyurl.com/yty8hczj. To register for the in-person event (space limited), go to tinyurl.com/4fa66zrv.

Northwest Neighbors Network serves North King and South Snohomish counties, with the goal of providing services that help members continue to live at home as they age. Learn more at NorthwestNeighborsNetwork.org.