Social Security 101 at Lynnwood Library Oct. 16

The Lynnwood Library will host a presentation, “Social Security 101: Everything You Wanted To Know” on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m.

Learn more about Social Security benefits and how and when to apply. Social Security Administration Public Affairs Specialist Kirk Larson will cover retirement benefits, eligibility requirements, disability, survivor and spouse benefits, how to use your “my Social Security” online account, and discuss the future of Social Security.

More information at the Sno-Isle Libraries website: https://sno-isle.libnet.info/event/1022239

The Lynnwood Library is at 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.