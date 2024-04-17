Solomon Keen named Youth of Year for Alderwood Boys and Girls Club

The Alderwood unit of the Snohomish County Boys and Girls Clubs has named Solomon Keen as its 2023 Youth of the Year.

According to a club news release, Keen “has truly demonstrated the best of what the club has to offer. Solomon is kind, engaging, intelligent, well-spoken and an all-around amazing person.”

Every year, Boys and Girls Clubs nationwide choose one member to represent them throughout the various levels of the Youth of the Year competition, from clubhouse, to organization, to region, to nation.

Solomon literally grew up in the club as his father, Paul Keen, served as the club’s athletic director for over 20 years and impacted many lives, the news release said.

A student at Shorewood High School, Solomon Keen is active in ASB, drama and sports. He is the ASB president and a member of the school’s Honor Society, participated on his track and field and wrestling teams, has received an Honorary Thespian award and been on the Shorewood Dean’s List multiple times for maintaining a high GPA. He also spent the last two summers volunteering at the Alderwood Club.