Some areas reporting problems with 911 service

CenturyLink is having a national issue with phone service impacting the ability of some people to reach 911.
While there have been no reports of this issues impacting Snohomish County, it is impacting many 911 agencies in the Seattle/King County area.
If you dial 911 anywhere in Snohomish County and receive a busy signal, try calling the Snohomish County 911 center’s non-emergency number at 425-407-3999 — or try using a different phone.
If you have troubles with 911 for emergencies in the following King County communities, call 425-577-5656
Bellevue Police Department
Clyde Hill Police Department
Kirkland Police Department
Medina Police Department
Mercer Island Police Department
Normandy Park Police Department
Bellevue Fire Department
Bothell Fire Department
Duvall Fire District 45
Eastside Fire & Rescue
Fall City Fire District 27
Kirkland Fire Department
Mercer Island Fire Department
Northshore Fire Department
Redmond Fire Department
Shoreline Fire Department
Skykomish Fire Department
Snoqualmie Fire Department
Snoqualmie Pass Fire & Rescue
Woodinville Fire & Rescue
You can also use the online crime reporting website for many minor crimes. http://mycrimereport.us/
My husband and I received text alerts around 11pm last night saying that 911 was not available and to call our local police if we need assistance, so it seems this problem has reached Snohomish county after all. Very worrisome, hope they get it figured out soon!