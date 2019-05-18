Some surprises as candidates line up to file for local office

Updated May 17 with South County Fire Authority Commissioner races

Perhaps the most suprising development as the candidate filing closed for local municipal and school board offices Friday afternoon was the entry of a fourth candidate for City of Edmonds Mayor — Councilmember Kristiana Johnson.

Johnson joins a now-crowded field that includes fellow councilmembers Neil Tibbott and Mike Nelson, plus City of Edmonds Planner Brad Shipley.

The accompanying charts complied from the latest data on the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) website and the Snohomish County Elections and Voter Registration site show the local races fleshing out with numerous changes from our initial report published last week.

Several new candidates have filed in the various races. In addition to the Edmonds mayoral race, several positions on the Lynnwood City Council and Edmonds School Board have multiple candidates, meaning there will be an August primary battle to decide which two will advance to November.

In Lynnwood, Position 4 incumbent Shirley Sutton is being challenged by five other candidates — Ashkan Amouzegar, Diodato Boucsieguez, Naz Lashgari, James Rutherford and Jim Smith. Position 7 incumbent Shannon Sessions, meanwhile, faces a primary challenge from Maggie Mae and Van Aubuchon. And two challengers have filed for the Position 5 seat held by current Council President Ben Goodwin — David Schirle and Julieta Altamirano-Crosby.

For Edmonds School Board, four people are vying to fill the District 5 director seat being vacated by Diana White, who is not seeking re-election and is now running for Edmonds City Council. They are Casey Auve, Lisa Hunnewill, Nancy Katims and Rina Maile Redrup. And four newcomers are challenging incumbent Gary Noble for his District 3 seat: Jennifer Call, Rory Graves, Bol Lindgren and Mary Schultz. District 1 Director Carin Chase is running unopposed.

Along with covering the candidates and the issues throughout the upcoming campaign, My Edmonds News, Lynnwood Today and MLT News will give our readers the opportunity to “follow the money” by providing regular updates from the PDC detailing campaign financials: how much is being contributed to each campaign and by whom, how much is being spent, and how much debt is being accumulated.

As the charts below show, several candidates in the more hotly contested races are already engaged in active campaigning and fundraising, particularly in Edmonds, where at least three candidates have already amassed five-figure war chests.

Incumbents indicated by (I).

Mountlake Terrace City Council campaign financials as of 05-17-2019 Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc. GAMON, CRYSTAL CITY COUNCIL POS 7 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details MURRAY, ERIN CITY COUNCIL POS 7 Financials unavailable SONMORE, LAURA (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 6 Financials unavailable WOODARD, STEVEN P. (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 2 Financials unavailable WAHL, BRYAN (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

Port of Edmonds campaign financials as of 05-17-2019 Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc. ORVIS, JAMES W. (I) COMMISSIONER POS 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details PRESTON, DAVID E (I) COMMISSIONER POS 2 $2,270.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

Edmonds School Board campaign financials as of 05-17-2019 Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc. AUVE, D.P. III (CASEY) DIRECTOR DIST 5 Financials unavailable CAIL, JENNIFER DIRECTOR DIST 3 Financials unavailable CHASE, CARIN (I) DIRECTOR DIST 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details GRAVES, RORY DIRECTOR DIST 3 Financials unavailable HUNNEWILL, LISA DIRECTOR DIST 5 Financials unavailable KATIMS, NANCY K. DIRECTOR DIST 5 $1956.19 $231.46 $0.00 Click for Details LINDGREN, BOE DIRECTOR DIST 3 Financials unavailable NOBLE, GARY DIRECTOR DIST 3 Financials unavailable REDRUP, RINA MAILE DIRECTOR DIST 5 Financials unavailable SCHULTZ, MARY DIRECTOR DIST 3 Financials unavailable

South SnoCo Fire candidate financials as of 05-17-2019 Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc. GOODWIN, BENJAMIN COMMISSIONER DIST 1 Financials unavailable HIKEL, TED COMMISSIONER DIST 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details TEOFILAK, CHRIS COMMISSIONER DIST 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details GULLICKSON, NICHOLAS COMMISSIONER DIST 2 Financials unavailable URBAN, GREG COMMISSIONER DIST 2 Financials unavailable ENGELHARD, ANDREW C. COMMISSIONER DIST 3 Financials unavailable LAURENCE, MARK COMMISSIONER DIST 3 Financials unavailable CHAN, DAVID F. COMMISSIONER DIST 4 Financials unavailable CHIFALO, BRET COMMISSIONER DIST 4 Financials unavailable DONAGHY, BRANDY COMMISSIONER DIST 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details KENNY, JIM COMMISSIONER DIST 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

— By Larry Vogel