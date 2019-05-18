    Some surprises as candidates line up to file for local office

    Updated May 17 with South County Fire Authority Commissioner races

    Perhaps the most suprising development as the candidate filing closed for local municipal and school board offices Friday afternoon was the entry of a fourth candidate for City of Edmonds Mayor — Councilmember Kristiana Johnson.

    Johnson joins a now-crowded field that includes fellow councilmembers Neil Tibbott and Mike Nelson, plus City of Edmonds Planner Brad Shipley.

    The accompanying charts complied from the latest data on the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) website and the Snohomish County Elections and Voter Registration site show the local races fleshing out with numerous changes from our initial report published last week.

    Several new candidates have filed in the various races. In addition to the Edmonds mayoral race, several positions on the Lynnwood City Council and Edmonds School Board have multiple candidates, meaning there will be an August primary battle to decide which two will advance to November.

    In Lynnwood, Position 4 incumbent Shirley Sutton is being challenged by five other candidates — Ashkan Amouzegar, Diodato Boucsieguez, Naz Lashgari, James Rutherford and Jim Smith. Position 7 incumbent Shannon Sessions, meanwhile, faces a primary challenge from Maggie Mae and Van Aubuchon. And two challengers have filed for the Position 5 seat held by current Council President Ben Goodwin — David Schirle and Julieta Altamirano-Crosby.

    For Edmonds School Board, four people are vying to fill the District 5 director seat being vacated by Diana White, who is not seeking re-election and is now running for Edmonds City Council. They are Casey Auve, Lisa Hunnewill, Nancy Katims and Rina Maile Redrup. And four newcomers are challenging incumbent Gary Noble for his District 3 seat: Jennifer Call, Rory Graves, Bol Lindgren and Mary Schultz. District 1 Director Carin Chase is running unopposed.

    Along with covering the candidates and the issues throughout the upcoming campaign, My Edmonds NewsLynnwood Today and MLT News will give our readers the opportunity to “follow the money” by providing regular updates from the PDC detailing campaign financials: how much is being contributed to each campaign and by whom, how much is being spent, and how much debt is being accumulated.

    As the charts below show, several candidates in the more hotly contested races are already engaged in active campaigning and fundraising, particularly in Edmonds, where at least three candidates have already amassed five-figure war chests.

    Incumbents indicated by (I).

    Edmonds City Council and Mayor campaign financials as of 05-17-2019
    Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc.
    BUCKSHNIS, DIANE M. (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
    CRANK, ALICIA CITY COUNCIL POS 5 $4400.00 $1549.89 $157.00 Click for Details
    JOHNSON, LAURA A. CITY COUNCIL POS 7 $4914.92 $1105.38 $3908.02 Click for Details
    JOHNSON, KRISTIANA MAYOR Financials Unavailable
    MONROE, NATHAN C. CITY COUNCIL POS 7 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
    NAND, JENNA N. CITY COUNCIL POS 4 $2918.94 $557.39 $0.00 Click for Details
    NELSON, MICHAEL J. MAYOR $23,439.68 $9654.94 $0.00 Click for Details
    OLSON, VIVIAN A. CITY COUNCIL POS 5 $11,211.39 $5966.20 $0.00 Click for Details
    PAINE, SUSAN M. CITY COUNCIL POS 6 $1171.78 $336.98 $2544.20 Click for Details
    SHIPLEY, BRAD M. MAYOR $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
    TIBBOTT, NEIL D. MAYOR $10,495.00 $1051.33 $0.00 Click for Details
    WHITE, DIANA K. CITY COUNCIL POS 6 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

     

    Lynnwood City Council campaign financials as of 05-17-2019
    Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc.
    ALTAMIRANO-CROSBY, JULIETA CITY COUNCIL POS 5 Financials unavailable
    AMOUZEGAR, ASHKAN CITY COUNCIL POS 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
    AUBUCHON, VAN D. CITY COUNCIL POS 7 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
    BOUCSIEGUEZ, DIODATO A. CITY COUNCIL POS 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
    COELNO, NICK CITY COUNCIL POS 6 Financials unavailable
    GOODWIN, BENJAMIN K. (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
    GRAZIANI, ROSAMARIA CITY COUNCIL POS 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
    HURST, GEORGE (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 6 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
    LASHGARI, NAZ CITY COUNCIL POS 4 Financials unavailable
    MAE, MAGGIE CITY COUNCIL POS 7 Financials unavailable
    RUTHERFORD, JAMES CITY COUNCIL POS 4 Financials unavailable
    SCHIRLE, DAVID CITY COUNCIL POS 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
    SESSIONS, SHANNON L. (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 7 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
    SMITH, JIM CITY COUNCIL POS 4
    SUTTON, SHIRLEY (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

     

    Mountlake Terrace City Council campaign financials as of 05-17-2019
    Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc.
    GAMON, CRYSTAL CITY COUNCIL POS 7 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
    MURRAY, ERIN CITY COUNCIL POS 7 Financials unavailable
    SONMORE, LAURA (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 6 Financials unavailable
    WOODARD, STEVEN P. (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 2 Financials unavailable
    WAHL, BRYAN (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

     

    Port of Edmonds campaign financials as of 05-17-2019
    Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc.
    ORVIS, JAMES W. (I) COMMISSIONER POS 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
    PRESTON, DAVID E (I) COMMISSIONER POS 2 $2,270.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

     

    Edmonds School Board campaign financials as of 05-17-2019
    Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc.
    AUVE, D.P. III (CASEY) DIRECTOR DIST 5 Financials unavailable
    CAIL, JENNIFER DIRECTOR DIST 3 Financials unavailable
    CHASE, CARIN (I) DIRECTOR DIST 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
    GRAVES, RORY DIRECTOR DIST 3 Financials unavailable
    HUNNEWILL, LISA DIRECTOR DIST 5 Financials unavailable
    KATIMS, NANCY K. DIRECTOR DIST 5 $1956.19 $231.46 $0.00 Click for Details
    LINDGREN, BOE DIRECTOR DIST 3 Financials unavailable
    NOBLE, GARY DIRECTOR DIST 3 Financials unavailable
    REDRUP, RINA MAILE DIRECTOR DIST 5 Financials unavailable
    SCHULTZ, MARY DIRECTOR DIST 3 Financials unavailable

     

    South SnoCo Fire candidate financials as of 05-17-2019
    Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc.
    GOODWIN, BENJAMIN COMMISSIONER DIST 1 Financials unavailable
    HIKEL, TED COMMISSIONER DIST 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
    TEOFILAK, CHRIS COMMISSIONER DIST 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
    GULLICKSON, NICHOLAS COMMISSIONER DIST 2 Financials unavailable
    URBAN, GREG COMMISSIONER DIST 2 Financials unavailable
    ENGELHARD, ANDREW C. COMMISSIONER DIST 3 Financials unavailable
    LAURENCE, MARK COMMISSIONER DIST 3 Financials unavailable
    CHAN, DAVID F. COMMISSIONER DIST 4 Financials unavailable
    CHIFALO, BRET COMMISSIONER DIST 4 Financials unavailable
    DONAGHY, BRANDY COMMISSIONER DIST 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
    KENNY, JIM COMMISSIONER DIST 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

    — By Larry Vogel

     

