‘Someone who has walked in your steps:’ Mugambe hosts party for Lynnwood Council campaign

Mpiima Mugambe, candidate for Lynnwood City Council Position 5, held a campaign party Saturday – emphasizing a need for leadership connected to the daily experiences of Lynnwood residents.

His opponent is incumbent Robert Leutwyler, who was appointed to the council in March.

Mugambe is a social worker and member of the crisis team at Seattle’s Downtown Emergency Services Center. There, he works with people experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental health challenges, according to his campaign website. In addition, he’s the founder of Immigrant Guide, a nonprofit organization helping immigrants adjust to life in the U.S., and is a lecturer at the University of Washington School of Social Work.

Mugambe said he immigrated to the U.S. from Uganda in 2012, seeking asylum and looking for new opportunities.

“I arrived to this country as an asylum seeker after standing up to power – after standing up to a dictator – and that’s the background I’m bringing,” he said Saturday. “I’m going to fight for those who need my voice. …I always see gaps in our society, gaps wide enough to swallow a whole person. I want to serve on the city council so that we can fill those gaps, celebrate each other and support one another.”

Family, friends, supporters, colleagues and local officials attended the party, networking with one another and enjoying an array of West African food.

The event served as a celebration of Lynnwood’s diversity, Mugambe said, describing it as “a city of many cultures, many languages and many dreams.”

“I believe those dreams deserve to be heard,” he said. “They deserve to be respected and supported.”

His platform for council centers on four topics: Housing and homelessness, small business and economic growth, public safety and community policing, parks, recreation and sustainability, transit and infrastructure, and immigrant and community inclusion.

If elected, he said he plans to advocate for zoning reform, rent stabilization and permanent supportive housing in Lynnwood to address the city’s housing needs. To support local business, he said he wants to expand mentorship, grants, focusing support on women, veteran and immigrant-owned businesses.

He also advocated for community policing – a collaborative effort between law enforcement and residents, aiming to bolster safety and solve problems together, according to the U.S. Office of Justice Programs. He indicated a desire to invest in mental health response efforts and encourage law enforcement transparency.

Mugambe positioned himself as a community member wanting to make a difference, rather than a politician.

“We are all worried about our children’s future,” he said. “We are worried about the rising costs of living, raising food costs, raising rent and yet, even the utility bills and rising with no help from local leaders.”

He emphasized a commitment to community inclusion, noting that members of the LGBTQ+ community are “under attack” and spoke about how immigrants are “fighting for the right” to build a life.

He also spoke to the violent crimes committed among youth in Lynnwood and the unreliability of public infrastructure and transit that make it difficult for people to live their lives, namely seniors and people with disabilities.

“All these things need to be fixed, but they can’t be fixed by someone with privilege who doesn’t understand what a regular person like you goes through,” he said. “They need someone who has walked your steps, who understands your story and understands the life you live every single day.”

Learn more about Mugambe and his platform on his campaign website.

More election information can be found on Lynnwood Today’s Election 2025 page.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.